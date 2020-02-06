Man Caught on Camera Stealing iPhone From Miami Shores Shop Arrested: Police

A man who was caught on camera stealing an iPhone from a Miami Shores store has been arrested, police said.

Nicholas Garcia, 33, is facing one count of third-degree grand theft in the Jan. 30 incident at the Sprint store at 9400 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Miami Shores Police officials said.

Surveillance footage showed Garcia running out of the store after he cut security cables and stole an iPhone from a display, police said.He fled the scene, but tips from the public led detectives to him, officials said.

Garcia, of Pompano Beach, was arrested Tuesday and booked into jail where he remained held on $8,500 bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.