Man charged in apparent accidental shooting in Hialeah that injured 3-year-old nephew

A man is facing charges in connection with a reportedly accidental shooting in Hialeah that left his 3-year-old nephew injured.

Cedric Hightower, 44, was arrested Monday on charges of child neglect causing great bodily harm, culpable negligence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Cedric Hightower

The shooting incident happened the evening of March 22 outside a Home Depot in the 900 block of Southeast 12th Street.

According to an arrest report, the 3-year-old's parents said they'd gone to the Home Depot with Hightower, who got out of their car to go inside and buy a flower.

The child's father said he suddenly heard a loud bang and turned around and saw his son crying and bleeding profusely from his thumb, the report said.

The father said he took off his shirt and put it on the thumb to slow the bleeding while the child's mother called 911.

Officers and fire rescue responded and the 3-year-old was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Sections detailing what happened during the shooting were redacted from the report, which said Hightower had 14 prior felony convictions.

More details were discussed during Hightower's appearance before Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer Thursday.

"Look, I understand it's an accident but you're a convicted felon and you're not supposed to have a gun," Glazer told Hightower. "I understand you said you found that backpack that had the gun and money in it but it was obviously very, it's very unfortunate what happened, I hope the child will be okay."

Glazer appointed Hightower a public defender and set his bond at $12,500, noting there was no probable cause for the child neglect charge.

At one point, the attorney representing Hightower asked for house arrest instead of a bond.

"Absolutely not, he's a convicted felon, he has a firearm and now this child probably lost his thumb, he's lucky he still has his life," Glazer said.