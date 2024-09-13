Man claiming self-defense in 2019 murder of cyclist cross-examined

The man charged in the 2019 murder of a cyclist on Rickenbacker Causeway was cross-examined Friday, standing firm in his claims of self-defense, while prosecutors believe it was intentional.

Kadel Piedrahita is accused of killing 48-year-old Alexis Palencia and assaulting another cyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway back in 2019.

Prosecutors showed video in the courtroom showing Piedrahita live streaming, screaming and cussing. In the video, he addresses Palencia, saying he wants to break him in two.

In the courtroom, Piedrahita admitted to stating those words. After questioning from prosecutors, he also admitted to having a gun and multiple rounds in his backpack the day of the shooting.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Piedrahita claimed his bike had a malfunction and that he was hit in the back by Palencia. Video shows what looks to be an altercation. Another video shows a group off on the side of the highway. Piedrahita claimed he was attacked by three cyclists and feared for his life.

Prosecutors claimed that there were no injuries from the incident. Piedrahita told the jury that while there were no physical injuries that you could see on his face, he was hurt.

Prosecutors also showed multiple video evidence, claiming Piedrahita could’ve walked away but didn’t. Instead, they claimed he engaged with the group.

Video shown in the courtroom shows him saying in Spanish, "saca," calling for his gun.

Once both sides were finished with questioning, the defense attorneys wanted to bring back one of the witnesses. The attorney claimed there was a second gun on scene.

The judge did not allow the defense attorney’s request.

The jury is set to return Monday to finish deliberations and hear closing arguments.