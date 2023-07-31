Dania Beach

Man climbs up tree in Dania Beach to avoid deputies

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Deputies in Dania Beach tried to take a man into custody Monday when he ran off and climbed into a tree, authorities said.

It started when Broward Sheriff's deputies attempted to take the man into custody on a felony warrant. Officials did not release details on the warrant.

The man ran away from deputies and climbed up a tree in the 1000 block of Southwest 12th Avenue, according to BSO.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed deputies and paramedics surrounding the tree, waiting to take the man into custody.

