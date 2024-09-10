Miami

Man critically injured in shooting involving police in Miami

The shooting happened in the area of the 1400 block of Northwest 67th Street

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting involving Miami Police on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the area of the 1400 block of Northwest 67th Street near Liberty City.

Police confirmed there was an officer shooting that left a person hospitalized.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said a man was taken to a nearby hospital from the scene in critical condition.

Police said the officer wasn't injured.

Footage from the scene showed multiple officers outside an apartment complex, with one area in the parking lot closed off by yellow crime scene tape.

What appeared to be a handgun was also seen on a sidewalk nearby.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

