Man Critically Injured in Shooting Near Miami Edison Senior High School

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was wounded in a shooting near Miami Edison Senior High School Wednesday.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 5900 block of Northwest 5th Court shortly after 2 p.m.

Dozens of officers could be seen outside Miami Edison, which is in the 6100 block of Northwest 5th Court, as well as at the shooting scene.

Due to an adult male shot in the area of N.W. 2 Ave and 61 Street we have set a perimeter set in the area. Traffic in the area may be affected. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Bf1vx6NCmh — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) April 27, 2022

Miami Fire Rescue officials said a man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. His identity hasn't been released.

No other information was immediately known.

