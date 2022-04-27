Miami

Man Critically Injured in Shooting Near Miami Edison Senior High School

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A man was rushed to the hospital after he was wounded in a shooting near Miami Edison Senior High School Wednesday.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the shooting in the 5900 block of Northwest 5th Court shortly after 2 p.m.

Dozens of officers could be seen outside Miami Edison, which is in the 6100 block of Northwest 5th Court, as well as at the shooting scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said a man suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. His identity hasn't been released.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Local

Florida 2 hours ago

Disney Government in Dark About Effect of Law Dissolving It

parkland school tragedy 3 hours ago

More Emotions on Display in Jury Selection for Sentencing of Parkland School Shooter

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Miami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us