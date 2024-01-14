Man dead after hit-and-run in Coconut Creek

A man died after being run over in Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek police spokesman, Scotty Leamon, said the man was crossing Lyons Street at 6:29 p.m. when a vehicle hit him and he fled.

The man was reported dead at the scene.

The car and the person behind the wheel were located by the police.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

It was not confirmed if there have been any arrests related to the hit-and-run.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.