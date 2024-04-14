One man dead, multiple cars riddled with bullets in SW Miami-Dade

A man is dead after a shooting in SW Miami-Dade on Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police, units arrived at 28014 SW 141st Place sometime Sunday morning to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say that several cars and a residence in the area had visible gunshot damage.

Witness video shows investigators placing several evidence markers on the ground.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the man in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital South, where he was pronounced dead, police said.