Man dies after being found shot inside car in Hollywood: Police

A man died early Friday after he was found shot inside a car stopped in the middle of the road in Hollywood, police said.

The victim was found at around 1:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Douglas Street.

He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, but "succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff," police said.

Hollywood police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but more information on the circumstances of the shooting or a potential suspect was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.