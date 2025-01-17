Man dies after being found shot inside car in Hollywood: Police

A man died early Friday after he was found shot inside a car stopped in the middle of the road in Hollywood, police said.
The victim was found at around 1:40 a.m. in the 2200 block of Douglas Street.
He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound, but "succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by hospital staff," police said.
Hollywood police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, but more information on the circumstances of the shooting or a potential suspect was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.