Man Dies After Being Found Unresponsive in Northwest Miami-Dade Lake: Police

A man who was rescued after he was found unresponsive in a northwest Miami-Dade lake Sunday morning died at an area hospital.

Miami-Dade Police said officers were called to the scene of Northwest 192nd Street and 87th Avenue just after 10 a.m. after reports of a man trespassing in a lake.

About an hour later, police received a second call of the man being found unresponsive in a body of water near Northwest 84th Place.

The man, who was not identified, was rescued and taken to Memorial Hospital West where he later died.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police have not released additional details at this time as an investigation continues.