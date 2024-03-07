Man dies in a shootout with deputies after killing coworker in Pompano Beach: BSO

A man is dead after he was involved in a shootout with Broward Sheriff's Office deputies late Wednesday night after fatally shooting his coworker Pompano Beach, officials said.

According to BSO, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the 3200 block of West Copans Road in Pompano Beach.

While deputies were arriving to the scene, they were told that a man had been shot and that the shooter was possibly still in the area, officials said.

As deputies arrived, they found the armed suspect.

The preliminary investigation found that at some point the suspect fired at deputies and the deputies returned fire.

The suspect, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene, said BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright.

Detectives learned the suspect shot and killed his 42-year-old coworker prior to the shootout and both men were employees at Broward County Mass Transit.

Cell phone video from the time of the incident captured the gunshots exchanged between the gunman and deputies.

A witness that worked inside the facility told NBC6 in Spanish that it was terrifying inside the building at the time of the shooting.

BSO crime scene, homicide and internal affairs detectives are on scene investigating the murder that happened before the deputy-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal deputy-involved shooting portion of this incident.

Per BSO policy, three deputies were placed on administrative assignment as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.