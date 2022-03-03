Broward County

Man Drove Onto Pompano Beach Golf Course, Fought With Worker: BSO

Authorities said the driver had been doing doughnuts on the course

By Brian Hamacher

A man who drove onto a golf course in Pompano Beach then fought with a worker who tried to stop him was taken into custody Thursday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Palm Aire Country Club in the 2000 block of N. Palm Aire Drive.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received a call of a reckless driver doing doughnuts on the course.

When a worker confronted the driver, a fight ensued, and the worker had to be hospitalized with minor injuries.

Deputies responded and took the driver into custody. His identity and the charges he faces weren't released.

Footage from the scene showed the car up against a palm tree with deputies and golfers nearby. Multiple fairways and at least one tee box appeared to have been damaged by the car.

NBC 6
Some of the damage left by a driver at Palm Aire Country Club in Pompano Beach.
No other information was available.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

