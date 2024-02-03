Man faces charges after death of FHP Trooper, Truck driver on I-95

A 30-year-old man made his first appearance in court after being taken into custody for allegedly causing the fatal crash on I-95 that claimed the life of a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and a truck driver on Friday.

Michael Anthony Addison, from Lauderhill, was taken into custody on Friday night after officials confirmed he was the driver that FHP Trooper Zachary Fink was chasing before the deadly crash.

Addison faces 12 charges including two counts for killing a human with a vehicle, two charges of murder dangerous depraved and aggravated fleeing with a death.

The judge ordered him to be held with no bond on several charges.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a crash while pursuing a suspect on I-95 in Port St. Lucie.

FHP officials said the incident began around 2:40 a.m. when a sheriff's deputy spotted a white Kia that was speeding and driving recklessly.

A short pursuit ensued but the deputy disengaged, and a short time later Fink spotted the Kia and tried to stop it.

The driver fled and a pursuit ensued until the Kia entered I-95 and started driving the wrong way, officials said.

Fink turned his car to follow the Kia and turned into the path of a tractor-trailer, which wasn't able to stop, officials said.

The tractor-trailer driver was killed at the scene, while Fink was airlifted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Fink, 26, was a 3-year veteran of FHP. The tractor-trailer driver's identity hasn't been released.

After the crash, the Kia continued driving in the wrong direction but eventually crashed into a tree, officials said.

The suspect fled on foot, setting of a massive manhunt before authorities took Addison into custody around 8 a.m., officials said.