Crime and Courts

Man Faces Death for Killing 11-Year-Old Girl and Making It Look Like Suicide

Miguel Ruiz Lobo is charged with killing Martha Guzman, his ex's daughter, in Miami

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s been nearly 10 years since Martha Guzman was killed by the man her mother was dating.

Police charged Miguel Ruiz Lobo with killing the teenage girl. His trial began Monday.

Police said Guzman was found in her mother’s apartment in Miami, with her neck slashed and her wrists cut so deep that her hand almost came off.

On Monday, Guzman’s sister Stefanie Rivera testified in front of the jury about how she found her sibling dead. Rivera quickly called 911. The State Attorney’s Office played that call in court and Rivera was heard frantically screaming for help.

“They killed her, they killed her,” Rivera told dispatch. “They stabbed her."

Lobo is facing first-degree murder and the jury will decide if he will be free, spend time in prison, or be sentenced to death.

On the first day of the trial, police officers got very emotional as they described seeing Guzman’s body. Officer Victor Palacios told the jury he tried to perform CPR, but as he blew air, he could feel and hear it coming out of her neck.

“The air I was putting in was coming out through her neck on the side,” Palacios said. “She had a hole. She had a laceration,” he added.

Palacios later even tried covering the hole with his hands. Guzman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It’s unclear why Lobo allegedly killed the girl, but police believe he had a bad breakup with her mother. In court, Rivera mentioned how Lobo once told her he didn’t like Guzman.

The trial continues on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsMiami
