Man fatally shot brother with AR-15 in Miami Gardens amid lengthy feud: Police

A lengthy feud involving two brothers boiled over with one fatally shooting the other with an AR-15 in a Miami Gardens home, according to a new arrest report.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the area of Northwest 168th Terrace and 14th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the arrest report released Wednesday, witnesses said 29-year-old Willyam Martin and his brother, Andre Martin, didn't get along and hadn't talked to each other in months.

Miami-Dade Corrections Willyam Martin

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One witness said they'd been involved in a feud for about a year, the report said.

On Tuesday, the two started arguing and Andre Martin had called 911 in "what appeared to be a frantic state" and told the dispatcher "I need some help now," the report said.

A witness said both brothers armed themselves with knives, Willyam with a butcher knife and Adrian with a smaller knife, the report said.

At one point, Willyam Martin went into his room and put the knife down. His brother told him he was going to jail and started knocking on the bedroom door, the report said.

One witness said that's when Willyam Martin shot through the bedroom door, while another witness said he opened the door and shot his brother.

When officers arrived, they found Andre Martin shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found an AR-15 rifle in Willyam Martin's closet and six spent shell casings on the floor of his bedroom, the report said.

When he was interviewed by detectives, Willyam Martin shared an audio recording of the argument that led up to the shooting before four gunshots were heard followed by a pause before two more gunshots, the report said.

Willyam Martin was arrested and booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge. Attorney information wasn't available.