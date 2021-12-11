Man Fatally Shot in Pompano Beach

Broward deputies responded to the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in Pompano Beach early Saturday.

At approximately 1:05 a.m., Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting in the 2800 block of Northwest 7th Street.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS