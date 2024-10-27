Decision 2024

Police intervene after supporters of Senate candidates clash at early voting site in West Kendall

The two candidates did not appear to have any interactions with one another, but Mucarsel-Powell later accused Scott of avoiding a debate with her.

By Lena Salzbank and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tensions were high at an early voting site in West Kendall on Sunday, where supporters of two Senate candidates clashed before police had to intervene.

Senator Rick Scott, who is seeking reelection with the Republican party in Florida, made a stop at the West Kendall Regional Library, where he spoke with voters and cast his vote.  

Tensions quickly grew when Scott’s political opponent Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell arrived with a group of democratic supporters. 

Supporters on both sides of the aisle began chanting and screaming. The exchange ended after Miami-Dade Police officers intervened.

Video shows the moment officers had to step between the opposing groups. The people involved in the dispute left without further incident, police said.

“Rick Scott has been running from accountability to Floridians for far too long,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “He refuses to defend his record on the debate stage because he knows his record is indefensible."

Scott’s team responded to today’s incident in a statement to NBC6.

“Senator Scott had a great time rallying with Republican voters today in Miami, where Republicans lead in early and absentee voting. We’re not aware of any incident but could definitely feel the energy from the big crowd of Republican voters,” Scott’s Senior Advisor Chris Hartline said.

