Man fatally struck by apparent stray bullet after sharing New Year's kiss with boyfriend

A South Florida man was shot and killed at the start of the new year in Fort Lauderdale, and police are looking into whether he was hit by a stray bullet.

Chris Dillon said he and his boyfriend Angel Nunez were bringing in the new year at his home in Fort Lauderdale and were outside when the clock hit midnight.

“I grabbed the back of his head and he grabbed the back of my head and forcefully had the most beautiful kiss, it was so beautiful, backed off, I said I love you, he said I love you, and then he fell,” Dillon said. “I did not think he was dead, I did not think he was dead.”

Dillon tried to get Nunez up, but Nunez was unresponsive. He called 911.

“I lifted up his t-shirt and about the size, not even an inch was a slit,” Dillon said.

Dillon found a slit on Nunez’s stomach. Police and paramedics showed up, and hours later, his boyfriend was dead.

“I cried, I started sobbing on the floor,” Dillon said. “It’s heartbreaking.”

Fort Lauderdale Police said they are investigating the murder and exploring all possibilities, including if the victim was hit by a stray bullet.

A stray bullet is what Miami-Dade Police say killed a 10-year-old girl Wednesday morning near Allapattah.

“How insane is this, a 10-year-old girl and it's happened many times over the years,” Dillon said. “Somebody has to stand up to this atrocity, innocent people, a group of people who feel it's OK in celebration to (shoot).”

“Please people in this country, please try to make it easier to find the assailant,” Dillon said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact FLPD immediately.