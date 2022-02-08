Man Found Dead in Car Outside Miramar Condo Building

Police are investigating a scene Tuesday outside a condo building in Miramar where a man was found dead inside a car.

Officers arrived at the scene located at 3380 Foxcroft Road, located in the Foxcroft Condominium Apartments complex, just after 5:30 a.m. after reports of a possible shooting in the area.

Miramar Police said they found a car in the median inside the complex with the victim dead inside of it.

Police have not released the victim's identity or how he died at this time.

