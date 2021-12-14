Man Found Dead Inside Car Near Pembroke Pines Apartment Complex: Police

Police are investigating a scene outside a Pembroke Pines apartment complex where a man was found dead inside of a car.

Pembroke Pines Police said officers were called to the scene near the area of Pines Boulevard and Douglas Road just before 11 p.m. after reports of shots being fired.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Once they arrived, officers found a car crashed near Memorial Manor, located at 777 S. Douglas Road. A man was found in the driver's seat suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his identity at this time.

Investigators have not yet released additional information, including a description on the possible suspects. Police said they expect to be at the scene for much of the morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.