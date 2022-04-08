Man Found Guilty in 2020 Double Shooting at Homestead Tow Yard

A Homestead man who shot two workers during a robbery and carjacking at a tow yard back in 2020 has been found guilty by a federal jury.

Thomas Daniels faces life in prison after he was convicted in the Feb. 14, 2020, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida said in a news release Friday.

According to the release, Daniels showed up at a tow yard and tried to break into a car before approaching the victims.

Daniels pointed a gun at them and demanded their jewlery and other items, but as one man was removing his necklace, Daniels lost his patience and shot the man in the neck, the release said.

As Daniels was removing the necklace from the collapsed man, the other victim tried to run, but Daniels caught up to him and shot him multiple times, the release said.

Daniels robbed the second victim of his keys, which Daniels used to steal the car that he had earlier tried to enter.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage.

The two gunshot victims survived. At the time of the shooting, Homestead Police identified them as Miami International Airport towing employees.

Daniels is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.