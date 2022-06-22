Broward County

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Plantation

Police car lights at night
Getty Images (File)

A man was found stabbed to death Wednesday at a Plantation home, officials said.

Fire rescue responded at around 8:30 p.m. to a neighborhood near Southwest 88th Avenue and East Coco Plum Circle.

First responders found a man dead at the scene with possibly multiple stab wounds.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countyplantationstabbing
