Man Found Stabbed to Death in Plantation

A man was found stabbed to death Wednesday at a Plantation home, officials said.

Fire rescue responded at around 8:30 p.m. to a neighborhood near Southwest 88th Avenue and East Coco Plum Circle.

First responders found a man dead at the scene with possibly multiple stab wounds.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.