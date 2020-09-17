Miami-Dade County

Search on for Missing Man Ejected From Boat After Crash Near Haulover Beach

Three people were on the boat when it crashed, with two being ejected and a third taking off in the boat according to Coast Guard officials

Crews are searching for a man who went missing after the boat he was on crashed along Haulover Beach early Thursday morning.

U.S. Coast Guard officials confirmed the crash took place around 2 a.m. near a sandbar at the beach after the boat hit a channel marker.

Three people were on the boat when it crashed, with two being ejected and a third taking off in the boat, according to Coast Guard officials.

One of those ejected was a female who was later picked up by another boat while wading in shallow waters.

A man described as a 27-year-old was also ejected and has not been found. Officials say the man was wearing a red tank top and gray shorts at the time.

No additional details were released in the incident.

