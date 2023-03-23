Man Hospitalized After Being Shot While Driving on Palmetto Expressway Ramp: FHP

One man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after he was shot while driving on an entrance ramp to the Palmetto Expressway in northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the shooting took place just before 2:30 a.m. when a white BMW SUV was traveling on the ramp. A silver vehicle pulled up along side and began shooting at the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, an adult male, was struck several times by bullets and taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital with serious injuries.

The silver vehicle continued traveling south on the expressway. No additional information on the driver or the car was released. Anyone with information is asked to call FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.