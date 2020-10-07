Swimmers Warned to Stay Out of Water After Man Bitten by Shark at Miami Beach

A man was hospitalized after he was bitten by a shark at Miami Beach Wednesday, prompting officials to warn beachgoers not to enter the water on a stretch of the beach.

Officials said the 31-year-old man was bitten by a Black Tip shark near 10th Street and suffered an 8-inch laceration below his knee.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution and was in stable condition, officials said.

Officials said beachgoers were being warned to not enter the water in the area near the lifeguard towers between 5th Street and 15th Street as there appeared to be a number of bait fish schools nearby.

Aerial footage showed multiple sharks in the water going after fish not far from shore.