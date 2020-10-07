Miami Beach

Swimmers Warned to Stay Out of Water After Man Bitten by Shark at Miami Beach

Man hospitalized in stable condition after shark bites leg

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A man was hospitalized after he was bitten by a shark at Miami Beach Wednesday, prompting officials to warn beachgoers not to enter the water on a stretch of the beach.

Officials said the 31-year-old man was bitten by a Black Tip shark near 10th Street and suffered an 8-inch laceration below his knee.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center as a precaution and was in stable condition, officials said.

A man was bitten by a shark at Miami Beach on Oct. 7, 2020.

Officials said beachgoers were being warned to not enter the water in the area near the lifeguard towers between 5th Street and 15th Street as there appeared to be a number of bait fish schools nearby.

Local

coronavirus florida 12 mins ago

Prevalence of Virus Leveling Off in State, South Florida

Fort Lauderdale 40 mins ago

Fort Lauderdale Commits to Restoration Projects After Series of Sewage Spills

Aerial footage showed multiple sharks in the water going after fish not far from shore.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us