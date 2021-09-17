Man Hospitalized After Shooting in Pembroke Pines Parking Lot: Police

One man was rushed to an area hospital early Friday morning after he was shot in the parking lot of a Pembroke Pines shopping center.

Pembroke Pines Police say officers arrived at the scene located in the southwest corner of Pines Boulevard and University Drive just after 3 a.m. after one officer heard what they believed to be gunshots.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

No victims were found at the time, but a victim was later found at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who was not identified, was reportedly taken to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information on the shooter involved in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.