Man hospitalized, suspect in custody after stabbing in Deerfield Beach neighborhood

A man was hospitalized and another was taken into custody after a stabbing in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood set off a massive search Monday morning.

The incident was reported around 7:45 a.m. near the 400 block of Northeast 44th Street, north of Sample Road.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the area and made contact with the victim, who said he'd been stabbed by another man.

Officials said the suspect ran from the scene and aerial footage from Chopper 6 showed BSO SWAT units responding with weapons drawn as they searched for the suspect.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Cameras later captured a man running from authorities and jumping over a backyard fence before he was taken into custody.

Officials said the victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Authorities haven't released the identities of anyone involved, and said the incident remains under investigation.