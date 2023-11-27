Man hospitalized, two people in custody after shooting in Miramar neighborhood

A man was hospitalized and two people were detained after a shooting in a Miramar neighborhood Monday morning, police said.

Miramar Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a shooting shortly before 10 a.m. at the Avalon community in the 4300 block of Southwest 113th Avenue.

Officers found the man who was shot, and he was taken to a local hospital.

His identity and condition weren't released though police said he was alive.

Two people were detained but police haven't said whether they'll face charges.

An investigation was ongoing.