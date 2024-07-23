Homestead

Man airlifted to hospital after shooting at Homestead motel: Police

It happened at the Park Motel at 600 S Krome Avenue

A man was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting at a Homestead motel early Tuesday.

Police tape cordoned off the Park Motel at 600 S. Krome Avenue, where officers responded to the shooting around 4:15 a.m.

Homestead Police officials said a man who was shot was flown to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known and his identity hasn't been released.

Witness Essandre Softleigh said she heard about four shots, but assumed it was a firework or firecracker.

Information on a suspect or motive was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

