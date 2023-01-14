Man in Custody After Fatally Stabbing Wife in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Police are investigating after a man fatally stabbed his wife Saturday in northwest Miami-Dade, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2000 block Northwest 52 Street at around 2:04 p.m. Miami- Dade Police Department said.

Upon arrival, MDPD officers discovered an adult female deceased. Preliminary information indicates there was a 911 call stating an adult male had stabbed his wife.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.