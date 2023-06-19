Broward

Man injured in Fort Lauderdale shooting near Broward Sheriff's Office

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

By NBC6

A man was injured in a shooting near the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.

The incident took place at 2601 West Broward Boulevard just after midnight.

Broward County Regional Communications were alerted to reports of shots fired and arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a statement from BSO.

Authorities said the victim was treated by fire rescue and taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also say that one person was taken into custody while the BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crimes Scenes Unit investigates the incident.

