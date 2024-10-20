Man killed, another hurt after altercation ends with shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police

Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau is investigating after an altercation ended with a deadly shooting on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to 21495 SW 240 Street just after 5 p.m. where they found two men with gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, MDPD said.

A third man was detained by detectives, police added.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that the three men were involved in some sort of altercation before shots were fired.

More details on the circumstances surrounding the initial altercation have not been released.