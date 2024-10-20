Miami-Dade County

Man killed, another hurt after altercation ends with shooting in SW Miami-Dade: Police

A third man was detained by detectives, according to MDPD.

By NBC6

Miami-Dade Police Department's Homicide Bureau is investigating after an altercation ended with a deadly shooting on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to 21495 SW 240 Street just after 5 p.m. where they found two men with gunshot wounds. One man died at the scene, while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition, MDPD said.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

A third man was detained by detectives, police added.

According to detectives, a preliminary investigation revealed that the three men were involved in some sort of altercation before shots were fired.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

More details on the circumstances surrounding the initial altercation have not been released.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us