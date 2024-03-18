Man killed girlfriend, her roommate before shooting himself at Bird Road apartment: MDPD

A man shot and killed his girlfriend and her roommate before turning a gun on himself in a murder-suicide in southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 9 .m. Saturday at a Bird Road apartment building at 7004 Southwest 40th Street.

Miami-Dade Police on Monday identified the gunman as 40-year-old Luis Napoles.

His girlfriend, 25-year-old Meghan Moore, and her roommate, 23-year-old Sidney Capolino, who both lived at the apartment, were shot and killed by Napoles, police said.

Police said officers had responded to the building after receiving reports of a shooting and found one of the women, Moore, outside the building suffering froma gunshot wound.

While trying to help Moore, officers heard another gunshot in the apartment and evacuated the building while the department's Special Response Team arrived.

The team entered the apartment and found Capolino also shot, along with Napoles who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Napoles shot Moore outside the apartment then went inside and shot Capolino before turning the gun on himself.

Neighbors were shocked by the violence.

“After the first gunshot I heard a female scream and then maybe three or four more gunshots at which point I called the police," resident Dennis Pivniak said.

Police haven't released a motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.