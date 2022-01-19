Broward County

Man Killed in Shooting at Hollywood Business: Police

Police are investigating a shooting at a Hollywood business that left one man dead Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. at a business in the 5800 block of Rodman Street, Hollywood Police officials said.

Officers who responded to the scene rendered aid to the victim, who was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity wasn't released.

Officials said they're investigating what led up to the shooting and trying to gather information on a possible suspect.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

