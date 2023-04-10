Man Killed in Shooting in NW Miami-Dade Neighborhood

A man has died after a shooting in a northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood early Monday, officials said.

Miami-Dade Police officials said officers responded to the area of ​​3066 51st Street in Brownsville after receiving a ShotSpotter alert shortly after midnight.

According to police, when officers arrived they discovered a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.

Police haven't released the man's identity. No suspects were in custody, officials said.

The shooting happened not far from Lorah Park Elementary School. Neighbors said it was the second shooting in the area in the past week.

"It’s sickening that people will do careless things, like, and not think about the families of the people," resident David Creary said.

Creary said he knew the man who was shot early Monday.

"I feel sorry for him, he was a nice guy, you know? He didn’t bother anybody, he would just do his thing and not bother anyone," he said.

Police have not yet released any other information on the shooting or the suspects.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.