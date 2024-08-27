Miami-Dade County

Man killed in shooting in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the area of 22357 Southwest 119th Avenue in Goulds

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a shooting in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the area of 22357 Southwest 119th Avenue in Goulds.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area for a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Police haven't released information about a possible suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us