Man killed in shooting in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the area of 22357 Southwest 119th Avenue in Goulds.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the area for a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South where he died from his injuries. His identity hasn't been released.

Police haven't released information about a possible suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.

