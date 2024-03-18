Man killed woman, her roommate before shooting himself at Bird Road apartment: MDPD

A man shot and killed a woman and her roommate before turning a gun on himself in a murder-suicide in southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend, officials said.

The incident happened shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday at a Bird Road apartment building at 7004 Southwest 40th Street.

Miami-Dade Police on Monday identified the gunman as 40-year-old Luis Napoles.

Meghan Moore, 25, and her roommate, 23-year-old Sidney Capolino, who both lived at the apartment, were shot and killed by Napoles, police said.

Police said officers had responded to the building after receiving reports of a shooting and found one of the women, Moore, outside the building suffering froma gunshot wound.

While trying to help Moore, officers heard another gunshot in the apartment and evacuated the building while the department's Special Response Team arrived.

The team entered the apartment and found Capolino also shot, along with Napoles who had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Napoles shot Moore outside the apartment then went inside and shot Capolino before turning the gun on himself.

Authorities said Napoles and Moore had been in a romantic relationship but friends and family said they were just acquaintances who'd previously worked together.

Officials at New England College confirmed to NBC6 Monday that both Moore and Capolino had been student-athletes at the school, and online records showed they were previously on the women's hockey team.

New England College Meghan Moore, Sidney Capolino

Their bios on the school's athletics website showed Moore, from Centerville, Massachusetts, was a junior in 2019-2020 and Capolino, from Pawling, New York, was a senior in 2021-2022.

In a message to the school's community Monday, New England College President Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance, Jr. said Moore had graduated in 2021 and Capolino in 2022.

"Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news. We are keeping Sidney and Meghan’s families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time," Lesperance said in the message. "As we pause to process the gravity of the event, it is important that we support and care for each other. If you need support, counseling services are available at the NEC Wellness Center."

Neighbors in the Miami-Dade community were also shocked by the violence.

“After the first gunshot I heard a female scream and then maybe three or four more gunshots at which point I called the police," resident Dennis Pivniak said.

"Very sad but I am old and have seen everything and it’s very unfortunate what we are living through," neighbor Nereida Sujo said.

Police haven't released a motive for the shooting, which remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.