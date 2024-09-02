Miami

Search for driver after man killed, woman injured in 3-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Miami

The driver of the third vehicle fled the scene, police said.

A man is dead and a woman was injured after a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash in Miami.

According to Miami Police, shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the crash at 42nd Avenue and SW 8th Street.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded and found a 29-year-old man dead at the scene and a women, who was driving another car, was transported to Coral Gables Hospital in stable condition.

Miami Police said it is now leading the investigation.

At this time, police said there were no suspects and no further information was given.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

