Man linked to threats to Wilton Manors' LGBTQ community wanted in stalking case

A man accused of making online threats against members of Wilton Manors' gay community in the past is now a wanted man in an alleged stalking case.

A warrant has been issued for Craig Jungwirth after he was a no-show for a court appearance on a stalking charge, records showed.

The alleged victim in the case, James Tyrcha, said he was harassed and threatened by Jungwirth, who he said called him at work.

"Next thing I know, I answer the phone and he addresses me by my full name and then addressed the post on the Facebook and then said he was going to come at 4 p.m. and kill me at Buck and Beard, which we called the police," Tyrcha said.

Wilton Manors Police said Jungwirth's whereabouts were unknown, but they received information that he may be in Broward.

"It is kind of terrifying that this guy is running around in our neighborhood," Tyrcha said.

Jungwirth is notorious in Wilton Manors' LGBTQ+ circles, and well known to police.

He's been accused of making an online threat to carry out a Pulse Nightclub-style shooting there, and police say he was on surveillance vandalizing a restaurant.

He's also been to court on a stalking charge before.

Activists in Wilton Manors' gay community were going business to business Thursday, posting wanted flyers with Jungwirth's photo on them.

This weekend, the Stonewall pride parade happens in Wilton Manors, with police and plenty of people keeping an eye out for Jungwirth.

"Now we need to make sure that every business and everybody in this town sees his face and calls 911," Tyrcha said. "This guy is a very dangerous threat."