Man Makes Cross-Country Trip From Miami to Alaska on Motorcycle

A Lebanese man is on a cross-country journey from Miami to Alaska. Gabriele Selvi, known as “The Peace Rider," left on the 4th of July on his motorcycle from Miami Beach, and has been making stops all over the country as he rides across the states.

SHELI: What made you want to make this trip across the United States?

SELVI: I decided after living in this amazing country for 20 years, to experiment the U.S. to the fullest extent, so I decided to take my motorcycle and go.

SHELI: What’s it been like?

SELVI: It’s been like a dream every single day.

SHELI: What are you seeing? Where are you stopping, what’s your experience been?

SELVI: Well, I am trying to see the majority of the nation as much as possible and it’s quite busy here in the United States because as soon as you leave any major cities, you’re around national parks, so I’ve been going through many of the parks.

SHELI: Exactly two weeks ago, your homeland of Beirut was devastated in the explosion. Where were you when you heard the news?

SELVI: Well I was driving to Seattle, on the mountain you really don’t have any lines, so I was able to connect for a second at a gas station and I saw the information and I was frozen. I couldn’t move, thinking I had been there just 6 months ago. That city didn’t need another distraction.