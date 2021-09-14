Man Murdered Key Largo Woman, Set Home on Fire in 2017: Sheriff

A man has been arrested in the murder of a woman who was found stabbed to death inside a burning Key Largo home in 2017, authorities said Tuesday.

Eddy Lopez-Jemot, 54, was arrested by Miami-Dade Police Monday in the killing of Mary Bonneville, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Bonneville's body was found in the hallway of her home on Oct. 21, 2017 after deputies and firefighters had responded to a house fire.

Officials said Bonneville had knife wounds to her throat, and an autopsy found those wounds were what had caused her death.

DNA evidence was later used to link Lopez-Jemot to items from Bonneville's home, including a beer can and a towel, officials said.

Lopez-Jemot had also been arrested the same day as the murder for threatening to cut a woman's head off at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building, which is just 600 feet from Bonneville's home, officials said.

Lopez-Jemot remained behind bars in Miami-Dade on the Monroe County warrant and faces murder and arson charges. Attorney information wasn't available.

"I want to thank our Major Crimes Unit for their relentless work on this case," Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay said in a statement. "It took countless hours of police work to put this case together. I hope this provides some closure to the family and friends of the victim as well as to everyone in the Upper Keys."