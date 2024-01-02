Man opened fire on family outside Miami home, leaving 2 hospitalized: Police

A man who opened fire on a family outside a Miami home after a possible road-rage incident just days before Christmas is facing charges after the shooting left two people hospitalized, police said.

Carlos Michel Valdivia, 37, was booked into jail Saturday on multiple counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a firearm in the Dec. 23 incident, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Carlos Michel Valdivia

According to an arrest report, officers responded to the University of Miami Hospital where a female victim was treated for a gunshot wound to her leg, and a male victim was being treated for a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Three other victims were there but hadn't suffered any injuries.

One of the victims said he'd been driving home with his family when a blue Toyota Prius cut him off, causing him to swerve out of the lane and around the vehicle, the report said.

He said the Prius then started to tailgate him and made several attempts to get into his lane and push him out of the street, the report said.

The victim said he arrived at his home in the 1600 block of Northwest 15th Street Road where he was involved in a verbal altercation with the Prius driver, Valdivia, the report said.

As the family members got out of their vehicle to open the gate to their driveway, Valdivia started shooting at them, hitting the female and the male, the report said.

When officers responded to the scene, they found three spent .9mm shell casings.

They also found surveillance footage that supported the victims' statements about what had happened, the report said.

Valdivia was found by Pinecrest Police on Dec. 29 and agreed to be interviewed by Miami Police, the report said. He was booked into jail early Saturday.

In court, Valdivia, of Hollywood, was ordered held without bond and appointed a public defender.