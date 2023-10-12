Man saves his family of 5 after fire breaks out at Fort Lauderdale apartment complex

A man said he was able to get his family to safety after a fire quickly swept through their apartment complex in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday.

The fire broke out at around 2:30 a.m. at the complex near Peters Road and South State Road 7, on Fort Lauderdale's border with Plantation.

Fire crews told NBC6 they were able to contain the flames so that the fire would not spread, but neighbors could still see heavy clouds of smoke in the community.

NBC6 spoke to one resident who said he helped his family of five escape the blaze.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"I woke up by hearing a pop and blast and next thing I know there is a bad fire and I had to get my kids out of there," Mike Larry Shannon said. "I saw a big light coming from the bathroom that was bigger than normal. I got up and saw the fire."

It was unknown if there were any injuries.

Officials said two units at the complex are unlivable as a result of the fire. A spokesperson for the Red Cross said they're waiting for approval to step in and help those who were displaced.

At this time, the fire is still under investigation as officers work to understand what caused it.