‘Why would they kill the dogs?': Man says people stole 300 birds, killed dogs on SW Miami-Dade property

A South Florida man says someone broke onto his property and stole hundreds of birds as well as poisoned and killed his dogs.

Michel Ojito said he found four of his dogs dead Wednesday morning. Moments later, he realized someone had stolen 300 parrots, parakeets and other birds from his southwest Miami-Dade property.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He spoke to NBC6 in Spanish with private investigator Jose Alfonso.

“He says he feels devastated, killing the dogs is like killing a family member,” Alfonso said. “All for a simple theft that, who knows what they're going to get.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Ojito shared surveillance video with NBC6 that shows several people getting out of a truck and hopping the fence to his property. He believes these people snuck onto his property, poisoned his dogs and stole his birds.

“He's really upset and you asked if him about are you afraid the people who did this see your face? He's like look, I want them to see my face because I want them to pay for what I did,” Alfonso said.

Ojito collects, breeds and sells birds. He's now asking his neighbors and the community for help.

“Today it was me, tomorrow it could be you, so we all have to join forces and cooperate with law enforcement to get a hold of these people and hold them accountable for their actions,” Alfonso said. “The theft he can tolerate but the killing of these dogs is an injustice.”

Ojito said another dog was possibly poisoned and killed next door. Alfonso says Miami-Dade detectives came to the home.

NBC6 reached out to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office for more information.