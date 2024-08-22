Pet groomer seen kicking dog in viral video arrested for animal cruelty: MDPD

A man has been arrested after a viral video showed the employee of a mobile pet grooming business kicking a dog, Miami-Dade Police said.

Richel Yumar-Gonzalez, 33, faces one charge of cruelty to animals after he was allegedly caught on video kicking a small, white dog in the head and neck. He then leaves with the dog in his arms.

The crime happened around Aug. 12 at 1700 Northeast 191st Street in Hialeah, according to Miami-Dade Animal Services. They said the pet owner was not aware their dog had been kicked until they were contacted by authorities, who received the report on Tuesday after the abuse was caught on a residential doorbell camera.

The owner of Deluxe Mobile Pet Grooming said he immediately terminated Yumar-Gonzalez, and would cooperate fully with the investigation, according to Miami-Dade police.

The company apologized in a statement on Instagram, saying they do not permit animal abuse and were taking serious measures with the authorities.

With the help of the business owner, the suspect turned himself in and made a full confession, police said.

The dog in the video was seen by a veterinarian and "received no great bodily injury as a result of the incident."

Yumar-Gonzalez's bond is set at $500.