Only on 6: Man shot after argument over family issues escalates in SW Miami-Dade

One person was shot and another was taken into police custody after a dispute escalated to a shooting in southwest Miami-Dade on Saturday.

Miami-Dade police responded to the scene along southwest 39th Street and 142nd Terrace around 3:25 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Detectives say the fight was over family issues, but the two men are not related.

One man shot the other, before he was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police added.

NBC6 spoke to nearby residents, who were stunned by the news.

"I was surprised, really,” one neighbor said. "They were saying it's something about a boyfriend and an ex-boyfriend."

One woman who lives across the street didn’t want to be identified, but says it's a cause for concern. She says he’s lived in the neighborhood more than 30 years and this is a first.

"It's something we watch on the TV, but in other neighborhoods -- not in this one,” she said. "It's a very quiet and nice neighborhood. Everyone knows each other."

Detectives spent hours at the home talking with people inside and gathering evidence. The people at the home declined to speak with NBC6.

Police said the suspected shooter was arrested, but did not provide further details on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.