Man Shot and Killed in Front of Miami-Dade Officers: Police

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in front of officers in Miami-Dade Tuesday morning.

Detectives had been working on an unrelated case in the area of Northwest 44th Street and Northwest 27th Avenue when they heard several gunshots nearby around 10:40 a.m., Miami-Dade Police officials said.

Officials said the detectives initially thought they were the target until they saw a man running down the street and heard more gunshots, then saw the man collapse on a sidewalk.

"At first they thought they were being shot, but as they were able to take cover, and assess the situation, they realized they saw a male running and they see he’s struck and he collapses on the floor," Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said.

The victim, whose name wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured and none fired their weapons, officials said.

A white SUV and a box truck were seen leaving the area and a truck matching the description of the box truck was later found in Hialeah, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.

