Man dead after being shot by landlord following dispute in Westchester: MDSO

An investigation is underway in Westchester on Saturday after a man was fatally shot by his landlord, officials said.
The shooting took place at the 9400 block of Southwest 17th Terrace, where deputies found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound.
A firearm, deputies said, was found at the scene.
According to MDSO, the shooting was due to a dispute between the landlord and a tenant that became physical
The victim was transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.
His identity has not been disclosed.
One person was detained.
This is a developing story.