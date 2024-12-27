Cutler Bay

Man shot, killed in Cutler Bay: Police

Police said they took one person into custody who will be interviewed by detectives.

By Briana Trujillo

A man was shot and killed just after midnight in Cutler Bay on Friday, Miami-Dade police said.

Authorities responded at around 12:01 a.m. to the area of 20201 S Dixie Hwy regarding reports of a male shot. 

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and the fire department took him to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released, nor was a potential motive for the gunfire.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said they took one person into custody who will be interviewed by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Cutler BayGun violence
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us