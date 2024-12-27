Man shot, killed in Cutler Bay: Police

A man was shot and killed just after midnight in Cutler Bay on Friday, Miami-Dade police said.

Authorities responded at around 12:01 a.m. to the area of 20201 S Dixie Hwy regarding reports of a male shot.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and the fire department took him to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

His name was not immediately released, nor was a potential motive for the gunfire.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said they took one person into custody who will be interviewed by detectives.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.