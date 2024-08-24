Man shot, killed in Oakland Park: BSO

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

It happened shortly before 12 p.m. near the 2100 block of Northwest 28th Street, authorities said.

Deputies found the victim in the driveway. The man died at the scene, BSO said.

More information on the motive or possible search for the shooter was not immediately available.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Detectives with BSO’s Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).