Man shot, killed in Oakland Park: BSO

It happened shortly before 12 p.m. near the 2100 block of Northwest 28th Street

By Briana Trujillo

A man was shot and killed Saturday in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

It happened shortly before 12 p.m. near the 2100 block of Northwest 28th Street, authorities said.

Deputies found the victim in the driveway. The man died at the scene, BSO said.

More information on the motive or possible search for the shooter was not immediately available.

Detectives with BSO’s Crime Scene and Homicide Units are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

